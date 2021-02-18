Thu: Nice Systems leads falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.25%, to 1,583.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.28%, to 1,643.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.70%, to 651.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 370.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 4.01 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.5%. The index is up 5.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.2650/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.9420/€.

Nice Systems led trading today. Despite strong fourth quarter results and an upbeat forecast for 2021 reported today, Nice fell 3.44%. ICL fell 2.16%; Delek Automotive Systems rose 5.17%; Bank Leumi fell 0.54%; and Teva fell 3.09%.

Among today's notable decliners were Compugen, down 9.20%, Gilat, down 6.38%, and BATM, down 5.59%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020