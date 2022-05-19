Thu: TA 35 drops but closes week slightly ahead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.26%, to 1,875.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.60%, to 1,938.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.54%, to 414.50 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was flat, at 360.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.23 billion in equities and NIS 14.96 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is down 5.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.10% higher, at NIS 3.3910/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.20% higher, at NIS 3.5666/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.64%. Bank Leumi fell 2.04%; ICL fell 3.741%; Nice Systems fell 2.44%; and Discount Bank fell 2.33%.

Danel was a notable advancer today, rising 2.27%. Bonus Biogroup fell 8.31%; IES Holdings fell 8.00%; Malam Team fell 7.72%; Cellcom fell 7.67%; and Israel Corporation fell 7.36%.

