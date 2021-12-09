Thu: TA 35 edges down but ends week ahead

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,906.21 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,995.28 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20%, to 546.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 368.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.68 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.9%. The index is up 27.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.1040/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.5112/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.36%. Bank Leumi fell 0.42%; ICL fell 0.13%; Nice Systems rose 0.35%; and Perion Network fell 6.81% after announcing that it was expanding its equity offering from $100 million to $156.5 million at $21.5 per share, representing a substantial discount on the market price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.