Thu: TA 35 edges down but ends week ahead

9 Dec, 2021 18:34
The big two banks slipped today, while Perion Network fell steeply after announcing the pricing of its equity offering.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,906.21 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,995.28 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20%, to 546.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 368.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.68 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.9%. The index is up 27.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.1040/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.5112/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.36%. Bank Leumi fell 0.42%; ICL fell 0.13%; Nice Systems rose 0.35%; and Perion Network fell 6.81% after announcing that it was expanding its equity offering from $100 million to $156.5 million at $21.5 per share, representing a substantial discount on the market price.

