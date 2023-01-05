Thu: TA 35 ends first week of 2023 down 0.4%

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,790.04 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,807.31 points The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43%, to 364.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 350.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.88 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 3.5290/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.7439/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.87%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.50%; Teva rose 037%; Nice Systems fell 0.87%; and ICL rose 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were Property & Building, up 8.39%; Mega Or, up 7.06%; and Maytronics, up 4.34%. G City fell 5.01%, while Navitas fell 4.97% and Newmed Energy fell 4.54%, against a background of weakening oil prices. The rises Property & Building and Mega Or followed the notification to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by Mivne Real Estate of talks on merging Discount Investment, parent company of Property & Building (and of Bayside) into it. Mega Or controls Discount Investment.

