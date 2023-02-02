Thu: TA 35 ends stormy week 2.9% ahead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.78%, to 1,833.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.18%, to 1,875.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.49%, to 372.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 356.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.19 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9%. The index is up 2.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.98% lower, at NIS 3.4220/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.7621/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 0.17%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.23%; Enlight fell 1.74%; Bank Leumi rose 1.71%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.46%.

Notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 7.87%; Property & Building, up 7.74%; Electra, up 7.71%; and Fox, up 7.39%. The Real Estate Index rose 4.23% today. Generation Capital fell 2.44%; Leonardo fell 2.03%; Energean fell 1.75%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.68%.

