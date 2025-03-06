Thu: TA 35 ends volatile week flat

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 2,467.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 2,519.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43%, to 463.17 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 393.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01%. The index is up 3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.17% lower, at 3.6150/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.69% higher, at /€3.9013.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.81%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.91%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.65%; Elbit Systems rose 1.54%; and Teva fell 3.54%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Shipyards, up 3.50%, and El Al, up 3.05%. Argo Properties fell 4.97%, Property & Building fell 4.65%, and Carasso fell 4.23%.

