Thu: TA 35 ends volatile week flat

6 Mar, 2025 19:38
The index fell today despite rises by the big two banks, with Teva down sharply.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 2,467.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 2,519.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43%, to 463.17 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 393.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01%. The index is up 3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.17% lower, at 3.6150/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.69% higher, at /€3.9013.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.81%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.91%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.65%; Elbit Systems rose 1.54%; and Teva fell 3.54%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Shipyards, up 3.50%, and El Al, up 3.05%. Argo Properties fell 4.97%, Property & Building fell 4.65%, and Carasso fell 4.23%.

