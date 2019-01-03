Thu: TA 35 falls despite Teva

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,451.27 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,320.16 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 334.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 341.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 2.9 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. Over the first three sessions of 2019, the index fell 0.9%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.7420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.82% lower, at NIS 4.496/€.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), which listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after its acquisition of Israeli company Frutarom, which was completed last October, led trading today, and fell 0.54%. Teva rose 5.80% after announcing a settlement of its dispute with Amgen; Nice Systems fell 3.66%; Bank Leumi fell 0.97%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.54%.

AudioCodes rose 8.66%, and Opko Health rose 3.81%. Baran rose 43.6%, on the back of a report that an overseas company was seeking to buy 50% of it. Among notable decliners were ILD, down 4.99%; Shikun & Binui, down 4.54%; and Tower Semiconductor, down 4.10%.

