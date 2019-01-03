search
Thu: TA 35 falls despite Teva

3 Jan, 2019 18:59
Teva rose strongly today, but the major banks and IFF weighed on the index.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,451.27 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,320.16 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 334.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 341.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 2.9 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. Over the first three sessions of 2019, the index fell 0.9%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.7420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.82% lower, at NIS 4.496/€.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), which listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after its acquisition of Israeli company Frutarom, which was completed last October, led trading today, and fell 0.54%. Teva rose 5.80% after announcing a settlement of its dispute with Amgen; Nice Systems fell 3.66%; Bank Leumi fell 0.97%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.54%.

AudioCodes rose 8.66%, and Opko Health rose 3.81%. Baran rose 43.6%, on the back of a report that an overseas company was seeking to buy 50% of it. Among notable decliners were ILD, down 4.99%; Shikun & Binui, down 4.54%; and Tower Semiconductor, down 4.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

