Thu: TA 35 falls despite Teva advance

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,552.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,418.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04%, to 380.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 353.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion in equities and NIS 3.7 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. The index is up 6.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.47% lower, at NIS 3.600/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 4.0706/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 4.62%. Bank Leumi fell 0.94%; Discount Bank fell 1.33%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.83%; and Nice Systems fell 0.12%.

Besides Teva, notable advancers were Energean, up 5.63%, and Kamada, up 2.95%. Bezeq fell 3.48% and parent company B Communications fell 4.25%. Opko Health fell 4.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019