Thu: TA 35 falls despite firm banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,787.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,807.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48%, to 363.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 361.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 5.58 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.8%. The index is down 0.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.67% higher, at NIS 3.6280/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.28% higher, at NIS 3.9856/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.14%. ICL rose 3.3%; Nice Systems rose 0.70%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.16%; and Discount Bank rose 0.43%.

Notable advancers today were Paz Oil, up 6.24%; ICL parent company Israel Corporation, up 5.14%; and Electra, up 4.91%. Zephyrus fell 5.35%; Veridis fell 4.44%; and Energean fell 4.36%.

