Thu: Uptick at end of negative week

20 Jan, 2022 18:54
Globes correspondent

Having fallen in all four previous sessions this week, the main indices managed slight rises today, with Nice Systems the standout stock.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 2016.59 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 2,107.49 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09%, to 513.52 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 380.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.58 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.5%. The index is up 2.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.3140/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.31% higher, at NIS 3.5541/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.46%. Bank Leumi fell 0.29%; Bezeq fell 2.20%; Nice Systems rose 1.99%; and ICL rose 0.03%.

Notable advancers were Apollo Power, up 6.96%, Africa Residences, up 6.90%, and Azorim, up 6.30%. Nova fell 3.13%, and Elbit Systems fell 2.99%.

