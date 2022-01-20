Thu: Uptick at end of negative week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 2016.59 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 2,107.49 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09%, to 513.52 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 380.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.58 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.5%. The index is up 2.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.3140/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.31% higher, at NIS 3.5541/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.46%. Bank Leumi fell 0.29%; Bezeq fell 2.20%; Nice Systems rose 1.99%; and ICL rose 0.03%.

Notable advancers were Apollo Power, up 6.96%, Africa Residences, up 6.90%, and Azorim, up 6.30%. Nova fell 3.13%, and Elbit Systems fell 2.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.