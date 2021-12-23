Thu: TA 35 reaches 30% year-to-date rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42%, to 1949.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.26%, to 2,025.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.83%, to 544.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 380.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 30.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.47% lower, at NIS 3.1500/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.26% lower, at NIS 3.5683/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.66%. Bank Leumi rose 2.69%; Nice Systems rose 1.82%; Discount Bank rose 2.97%; and ICL rose 2.10%.

Notable advancers today were ElectReon, up 6.73%; Bonus Biogroup, up 5.96%; and Delek Group, up 5.50%. Liveperson fell 3.83%.

