Thu: TA 35 rises despite banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62%, to 1,549.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,385.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69%, to 375.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 344.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 858 million.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 2.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.39% higher, at NIS 3.6520/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 4.2565/€.

The TASE rose today despite slight falls by the big two banks. Bank Leumi led trading and closed off 0.09%, while Bank Hapoalim fell 0.12%. Nice Systems rose 1.06%; Perrigo fell 1.84%; and Teva rose 1.10%.

Opko Health continued healthy, rising a further 7.23%. Partner Communications rose 5.16%, and El Al rose 4.87%. Tower Semiconductors was a notable decliner, closing off 2.71%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018