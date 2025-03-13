Thu: TA 35 rises despite banks' weakness

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 2,510.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54%, to 2,568.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34%, to 466.46 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 393.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.60 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.8%. The index is up 4.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.47% higher, at 3.654/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at 3.9682/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.66%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.87%; Elbit Systems rose 2.60%; Discount Bank closed flat; and Teva rose 3.39%.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 5.93%; Harel, up 5.00%; The Phoenix Holdings, up 4.89%; and Nova, up 4.81%. El Al fell .1%, Elco fell 3.53%, and Bazan fell 3.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.