search
Front

Thu: TA 35 rises despite weakness in banks

15 Feb, 2024 19:36
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big two banks, Leumi and Hapoalim, both fell today, but this was more than offset by rises for Shufersal, Teva, and ICL.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,862.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,897.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81%, to 402.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 370.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is down 0.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.93% lower, at NIS 3.6270/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.51% lower, at NIS 3.8986/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.84%. Shufersal, about to be taken over by brothers Shlomi and Yossi Amir, rose 4.91%; Teva rose 1.71%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.73%; and ICL rose 4.02%.

Notable advancers today were Nova Measuring Instruments, up 5.05%; Shikun & Binui, up 4.90%; and Tower Semiconductor, up 4.24%. Delek Automotive Systems fell 3.70%, and Veridis fell 3.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 15, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018