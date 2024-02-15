Thu: TA 35 rises despite weakness in banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,862.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,897.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81%, to 402.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 370.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is down 0.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.93% lower, at NIS 3.6270/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.51% lower, at NIS 3.8986/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.84%. Shufersal, about to be taken over by brothers Shlomi and Yossi Amir, rose 4.91%; Teva rose 1.71%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.73%; and ICL rose 4.02%.

Notable advancers today were Nova Measuring Instruments, up 5.05%; Shikun & Binui, up 4.90%; and Tower Semiconductor, up 4.24%. Delek Automotive Systems fell 3.70%, and Veridis fell 3.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 15, 2024.

