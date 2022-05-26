Thu: TA 35 rises strongly to end week ahead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.39%, to 1,880.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.56%, to 1,939.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.28%, to 411.79 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.52%, to 353.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.66 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is down 4.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.3630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.59% higher, at NIS 3.6047/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and rose 1.11%. Bank Leumi rose 3.35%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.20%; Delek Group fell 4.18%; and Teva rose 5.81% after reporting it had reached a settlement with West Virginia in the opioids affair.

Notable advancers today were Israel Corporation, up 13.83%; Property & Building, up 11.77% after it reported that it would take a new loan from its US lending bank to finance the HSBC building in New York; and Kvutzat Acro, up 10.46% after reporting a first quarter profit double that in the corresponding period, at NIS 231 million. Malam Team fell 6.06%, and IDI Insurance fell 4.79%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.