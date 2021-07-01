search
Thu: TA 35 rises to end week flat

1 Jul, 2021 19:22
The big two banks and Energean were today's standout stocks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29%, to 1,687.84 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,765.59 points;. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16%, to 581.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 369.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.52 billion in equities and NIS 2.70 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index was flat. The index is up 12.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.8714/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.50%. Bank Hapoalim rose 3.25%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.39%; First International Bank closed flat; and its parent company FIBI Holdings fell 2.05%.

Notable gainers today were Energean, up 5.11%, and Danya Cebus, up 3.92%. Axilion fell back again after correcting yesterday, by 5.86%, and Liveperson fell 3.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

