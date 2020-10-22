Thu: TA 35 slips despite banks' strength

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,354.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44%, to 1,394.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40%, to 504.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 358.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is down 19.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.38/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% lower, at NIS 4.0006/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 2.85%. Discount Bank rose 1.86%; Bank Leumi rose 2.25%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.04%; and Nice Systems fell 2.85%.

Among today's notable advancers were Meitav Dash, up 4.27%; Bayside, up 4.02%; and Maytronics, up 3.26%.

The biggest blue-chip decliners were three alternative energy stocks: ElectReon fell 8.01%; Augwind fell 7.01%; and Ormat Technologies fell 3.65%.

