Thu: TA 35 slips further

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,820.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,853.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43%, to 388.11 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 369.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.53 billion in equities and NIS 4.38 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.5%. The index is down 2.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.5% higher, at NIS 3.6530/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.9499/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 0.59%. Teva rose 1.34%; Discount Bank fell 1.57%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.92%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.40%.

Notable advancers today were Veridis, up 3.88%; Telsys, up 3.36%; and Summit, up 3.33%. Israel Land Development fell 4.20%; Acro fell 3.71%; and Ashtrom fell 3.54%.

