Thu: TA 35 slips to end week negatively

31 Mar, 2022 19:52
The main indices fell today, with Teva and Delek Group falling back after yesterday's gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.04%, to 2,021.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91%, to 2,097.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79%, to 479.86 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 373.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.7%. The index is up 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.1760/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.69% lower, at NIS 3.5236/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 0.08%. Discount Bank rose 0.10%; Bank Leumi fell 2.04%; Teva fell 0.33%; and Delek Group fell 2.31%.

Notable advancers were Israel Land Development, up 4.59%, and Novolog, up 3.99%. Plasson fell 8.81%, and RADA Electronic Industries fell 5.87%.

