Thu: TA 35 stays positive

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,511.14 points, while the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,368.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33%, to 358.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 343.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.19 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is up 3.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.27% higher today, at NIS 3.6680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.38% higher, at NIS 4.2051/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.81%. Bezeq rose 2.35%; Nice Systems rose 1.93%; Bank Leumi rose 1.26%; and Teva fell 2.90%.

Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 7.34%, JOEL rose 4.15%, Gazit Globe rose 3.16%, and Shikun & Binui rose 2.99%. Notable decliners were Gilat, down 4.06%, Partner Communications, down 3.31%, Opko Health, down 2.96%, and Tower Semiconductor, down 2.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019