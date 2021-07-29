search
Thu: TA 35 up 0.5% in July

29 Jul, 2021 18:55
Tower and Melisron helped lift the TASE today but Maytronics and Ormat slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,691.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,763.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 560.61 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 387.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.13 billion in equities and NIS 4.71 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended the week 1.9% higher and was up 0.5% in July and is up 12.9% since the start of 2021.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.246% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.244/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.302% higher, at NIS 3.852/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.53% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.05%. Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO; TASE: PRGO) rose 0.95% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.94%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.88% after yesterday's huge gains.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.50% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 29, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

