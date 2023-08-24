Thu: TA 35 up 0.6% for week, down today

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,839.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,871.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 378.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 372.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 2.47 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6% for the week and has risen 2.4% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.422% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.772/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.002% higher at NIS 4.094/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.01%.

Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) fell 3.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.96%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 1.91% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.90%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.40%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.92% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 24, 2023.

