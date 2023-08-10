Thu: TA 35 up 2% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,888.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,912.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17%, to 384.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 361.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 2.88 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 5.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.7180/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 4.0980/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 1.91%. Matrix rose 1.98%; Bezeq rose 4.0%; Bank Leumi closed flat; and ICL rose 0.37%.

Notable advancers today were LivePerson, up 12.925; One Tech, up 4.57%; and Gilat Sateliite Networks, up 4.07%. Oramed fell 2.98%, and Fox fell 2.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2023.

