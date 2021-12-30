search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 ends 2021 up 32%

30 Dec, 2021 18:58
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said goodbye to 2021 on an uptick, led by the banks and Teva.

In the last trading session of 2021, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,979.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44%, to 2,057.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 547.08 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 383.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.4 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.5%. The index has risen 32% in 2021.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.1100/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.5220/€. Over the year, the shekel-dollar rate has fallen 3.27%, and the shekel-euro rate has fallen 10.70%.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.55%. Bank Leumi was flat; Discount Bank rose 0.92%; Teva rose 0.60%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.84%.

Notable advancers today were Perion Network, up 4.46%, One Technologies, up 4.40%, Compugen, up 4.30%, and Hadera Paper, up 3.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018