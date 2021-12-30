Thu: TA 35 ends 2021 up 32%

In the last trading session of 2021, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,979.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44%, to 2,057.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12%, to 547.08 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 383.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.4 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.5%. The index has risen 32% in 2021.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.1100/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.5220/€. Over the year, the shekel-dollar rate has fallen 3.27%, and the shekel-euro rate has fallen 10.70%.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.55%. Bank Leumi was flat; Discount Bank rose 0.92%; Teva rose 0.60%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.84%.

Notable advancers today were Perion Network, up 4.46%, One Technologies, up 4.40%, Compugen, up 4.30%, and Hadera Paper, up 3.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2021.

