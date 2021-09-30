Thu: TA 35 up 7% in Q3

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,802.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,859.68 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 553.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 391.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7% in the third quarter and is up 20.2% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.529% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.248% lower at NIS 3.736/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 13.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reaching a settlement with the Irish government over tax owed. Electra Ltd. (TASE:ELTR) rose by 2.34% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose by 2.53%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.74%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.64%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.45% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.16% to complete a 28% rise in September.

