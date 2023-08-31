Thu: TA35 Index down 1.3% in August

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,846.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,873.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.50% to 382.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 373.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.3% in August.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.079% higher than Wednesday, at NIS 3.801/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.022% lower at NIS 4.133/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising 2.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.44%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.20%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.84% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.95%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.04% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.26%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2023.

