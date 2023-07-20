search
Thu: TA35 Index up 4% for week

20 Jul, 2023 19:25
The banks and Elbit Systems fell as the TASE slipped but Teva and Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,884.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91%, to 1,903.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 382.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 374.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4% for the week and has risen 4.8% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.084% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.593/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.017% lower at NIS 4.026/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.74%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.49% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.20%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.62%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.62% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.67%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.34% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

