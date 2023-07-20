Thu: TA35 Index up 4% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,884.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91%, to 1,903.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 382.46 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 374.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.80 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4% for the week and has risen 4.8% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.084% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.593/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.017% lower at NIS 4.026/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.74%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.49% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.20%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.62%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.62% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.67%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.34% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.61%.

