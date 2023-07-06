search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA35 dips at end of positive week

6 Jul, 2023 18:41
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The leading stocks were mixed today, while Perion Network rose strongly on preliminary second quarter results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.93%, to 1,762.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,791.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.04%, to 361.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 361.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.74 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is down 1.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6990/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 4.0287/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 2.70%. Teva rose 1.15%; Bank Leumi rose 0.42%; Bank Hapoalim was flat; and Mivne Real Estate fell 0.96%.

Perion Network was a notable advancer today, rising 5.74%, after announcing preliminary second quarter results showing a 20% rise in revenue and a 40% rise in adjusted EBITDA, in comparison with the second quarter of 2022. Zephyrus Wing Energies fell 7.82%; Hagag fell 7.04%; Liveperson fell 5.35%; and Electra fell 5.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018