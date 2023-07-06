Thu: TA35 dips at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.93%, to 1,762.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,791.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.04%, to 361.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 361.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.74 billion in equities and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is down 1.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6990/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 4.0287/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 2.70%. Teva rose 1.15%; Bank Leumi rose 0.42%; Bank Hapoalim was flat; and Mivne Real Estate fell 0.96%.

Perion Network was a notable advancer today, rising 5.74%, after announcing preliminary second quarter results showing a 20% rise in revenue and a 40% rise in adjusted EBITDA, in comparison with the second quarter of 2022. Zephyrus Wing Energies fell 7.82%; Hagag fell 7.04%; Liveperson fell 5.35%; and Electra fell 5.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.