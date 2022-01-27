search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 down over 5% on week

27 Jan, 2022 18:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices slipped again today to with the banks mixed. Gazit Globe was the outstanding advancer.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,917.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 2,020.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53%, to 483.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 376.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.99 billion in equities and NIS 4.57 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.10%. The index is down 3.10% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.63% higher, at NIS 3.1960/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.5667/€.

The leading stocks were mixed today. Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 0.94%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.86%; Nice Systems fell 0.58%; Discount Bank rose 1.18%; and Bezeq fell 2.65%.

Notable advancers were Gazit Globe, up 12.32% after Israel Canada was reported to have bought a stake in its parent company Norstar; Partner, up 4.53%; and Argo Prop., up 4.13%. Ormat fell 5.42% and Bonus Biogroup fell 5.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018