Thu: TA 35 down over 5% on week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,917.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 2,020.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53%, to 483.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 376.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.99 billion in equities and NIS 4.57 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.10%. The index is down 3.10% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.63% higher, at NIS 3.1960/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.5667/€.

The leading stocks were mixed today. Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 0.94%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.86%; Nice Systems fell 0.58%; Discount Bank rose 1.18%; and Bezeq fell 2.65%.

Notable advancers were Gazit Globe, up 12.32% after Israel Canada was reported to have bought a stake in its parent company Norstar; Partner, up 4.53%; and Argo Prop., up 4.13%. Ormat fell 5.42% and Bonus Biogroup fell 5.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2022.

