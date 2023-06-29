search
Thu: TA35 ends week down 2.1%

29 Jun, 2023 21:18
The main indices were mixed today, with the Tel Aviv 35 down slightly on the day despite rises by the big two banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,749.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,775.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75%, to 366.16 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 359.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.00 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.1%. The index is down 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.6920/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 4.0334/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.13%. Bank Leumi rose 0.33%; Nice Systems fell 0.93%; Teva rose 0.18%; and ICL fell 2.76%.

Notable advancers today were Duniec Bros., up 4.73%, and Oramed, up 4.73%. IES fell 6.30%, and Cellcom fell 3.18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

