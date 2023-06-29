Thu: TA35 ends week down 2.1%

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,749.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,775.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75%, to 366.16 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 359.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.00 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.1%. The index is down 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.6920/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 4.0334/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.13%. Bank Leumi rose 0.33%; Nice Systems fell 0.93%; Teva rose 0.18%; and ICL fell 2.76%.

Notable advancers today were Duniec Bros., up 4.73%, and Oramed, up 4.73%. IES fell 6.30%, and Cellcom fell 3.18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.