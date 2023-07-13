Thu: TA35 ends week up 2.8%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37%, to 1,811.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,838.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 375.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 372.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities and NIS 4.51 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.8% for the week and has risen 0.8% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.282% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.618/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower at NIS 4.038/€.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.92% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.58%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.88% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.06%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.96% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.92%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.67%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.31% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2023.

