Thu: TASE closes first week of 2024 higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,876.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,912.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.86%, to 389.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 368.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29%. The index is up 0.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6480/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.9961/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 0.38%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.62%; Bank Leumi fell 0.17%; Teva rose 2.41%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.51%.

Notable advancers today were Veridis, up 7.79%; Danel, up 6.45%; and B Communications, up 5.72%. Opko Health fell 27.36% after announcing that it would raise convertible debt.

