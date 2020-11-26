Thu: TASE closes positive week; results boost Delek

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.31%, to 1,486.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,538.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15%, to 508.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index 0.13%, to 356.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.4%. The index is down 11.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.3200/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.9546/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.67%. Discount Bank rose 1.39%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.22%; Bezeq rose 2.37%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.67%.

Delek Group rose 10.40% after reporting a swing to profit in the third quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020