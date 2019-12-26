search
Front

Thu: TASE dips at end of positive week

26 Dec, 2019 18:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today although the big two banks and Teva all rose.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%, to 1685.49 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,614.30 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40%, to 388.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 368.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.86 billion in equities and NIS 2.3 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5%. The index is up 15.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.4720/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.34% higher, at NIS 3.8515/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.82%. Bank Leumi rose 0.81%; Teva rose 0.92%; Perrigo fell 0.92%; and Discount Bank fell 0.38%. Blue Square rose 5.93% and Delek Automotive Systems rose 4.61%. Among prominent decliners were Afcon Holdings, down 2.69%, and Opko Health, down 2.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018