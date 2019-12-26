Thu: TASE dips at end of positive week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%, to 1685.49 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,614.30 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40%, to 388.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 368.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.86 billion in equities and NIS 2.3 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5%. The index is up 15.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.4720/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.34% higher, at NIS 3.8515/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.82%. Bank Leumi rose 0.81%; Teva rose 0.92%; Perrigo fell 0.92%; and Discount Bank fell 0.38%. Blue Square rose 5.93% and Delek Automotive Systems rose 4.61%. Among prominent decliners were Afcon Holdings, down 2.69%, and Opko Health, down 2.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019