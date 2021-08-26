search
Thu: TASE dips at end of positive week

26 Aug, 2021 19:16
The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.1% for the week, but with the banks stuttering, the main indices fell today.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34%, to points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 373.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.24 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.1%. The index is up 17.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.2210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% higher, at NIS 3.7928/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.17%. Bank Leumi fell 0.96%; Nice Systems rose 0.01%; Teva fell 0.13%; and Discount Bank fell 0.99%.

Notable advancers today were Plasson, up 5.11%, and Perion Network, up 3.90%. Augwind fell 6.76%, Gilat fell 4.31% and Kenon fell 4.21%.

