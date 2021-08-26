Thu: TASE dips at end of positive week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.32%, to points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34%, to points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 373.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.24 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.1%. The index is up 17.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 3.2210/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% higher, at NIS 3.7928/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.17%. Bank Leumi fell 0.96%; Nice Systems rose 0.01%; Teva fell 0.13%; and Discount Bank fell 0.99%.

Notable advancers today were Plasson, up 5.11%, and Perion Network, up 3.90%. Augwind fell 6.76%, Gilat fell 4.31% and Kenon fell 4.21%.

