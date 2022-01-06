search
Thu: TASE dips at end of record breaking week

6 Jan, 2022 18:38
The main indices fell today, with Teva the only advancer in the top five stocks, but still ended the first week of 2022 ahead.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 2,007.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 057%, to 2,093.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 2.42%, to 540.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.31%, to 384.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

For the first week of 2022, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.3%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.1090/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.59% higher, at NIS 3.5181/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.83%. Nice Systems fell 2.03%; Perrigo fell 2.62%; Bank Leumi fell 0.41%; and Bank Hapoalim closed flat.

Paz Oil was a notable advancer, rising 7.10%. Compugen fell 6.30%, and Opko Health fell 5.78%.

