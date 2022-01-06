Thu: TASE dips at end of record breaking week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.42%, to 2,007.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 057%, to 2,093.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 2.42%, to 540.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.31%, to 384.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

For the first week of 2022, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.3%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.1090/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.59% higher, at NIS 3.5181/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.83%. Nice Systems fell 2.03%; Perrigo fell 2.62%; Bank Leumi fell 0.41%; and Bank Hapoalim closed flat.

Paz Oil was a notable advancer, rising 7.10%. Compugen fell 6.30%, and Opko Health fell 5.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.