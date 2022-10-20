Thu: TASE dips at end of short week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,887.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,917.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86%, to 379.62 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 349.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.5510/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.4728/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.71%. ICL rose 1.78%; Bank Leumi rose 0.43%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.47%; and Discount Bank rose 1.07%.

Israel Shipyards was a noticeable advancer today, rising 3.71%. Doral Energy fell 6.44%, Shikun & Binui fell 4.96%, Scope Metals Group fell 4.22%, Nofar Energy fell 4.21%, and Israel Canada fell 4.14%.

