Thu: TASE down sharply at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.10%, to 1,613.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.20%, to 1,662.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.71%, to 602.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 372.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.51%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.80% higher, at NIS 3.2800/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.22% higher, at NIS 3.9850/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and fell 0.58%. Bank Leumi fell 0.42%; Nice Systems fell 0.17%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.33%; and Teva fell all of 4.26%.

Among notable decliners were Compugen, down 7.27%; Gilat, down 6.95%; Cellcom, down 5.71%; and Delek Group, down 5.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2021

