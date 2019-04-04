Thu: TASE downticks at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,549.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.78%, to 1,423.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.27%, to 380.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 354.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds..

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.5%. The index is up 5.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.6030/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 4.0467/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 1.22%. The big two banks fell: Leumi fell 0.66%, and Hapoalim fell 0.56%. Discount Bank rose 1.47%, and Bezeq fell 5.20%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 3.45%, and Malam Team, up 2.12%. It was a poor day for the telecommunications sector. Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 6.77%; Partner fell 4.95%; and Cellcom fell 4.47%.

