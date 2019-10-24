Thu: TASE edges up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,653.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,573.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43%, to 374.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 370.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 2.27 billion in bonds.

For the two-week period October 13 to 24, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.6%. The index is up 12.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.42% lower, at NIS 3.5230/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.9192/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 2.20%. Bank Leumi rose 1.03%; Discount Bank rose 0.74%; Mizrahi Tefahot, spoiling the picture for the banks, fell 0.83%; and Nice Systems fell 0.31%.

Among notable decliners today were Opko Health, down 5.37%; Maytronics, down 2.78%; and the TASE itself, down 2.37%.

