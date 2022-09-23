Thu: TASE ends Jewish year 5782 with fall

In the final trading session of the Jewish year 5782, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,922 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,968.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33%, to 398.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 358.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is down 2.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.4740/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.4268/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.3%. Teva fell 4.23%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.46%; ICL fell 0.43%; and Elbit Systems rose 1.52%.

Notable advancers were Nayax, up 3.72%, and Delek Group, up 2.57%. Liveperson fell 5.57%, Menivim fell 4.79%, and Kenon fell 4.44%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed for the Rosh Hashanah holiday, reopening on Wednesday, September 28.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.