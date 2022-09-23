search
Thu: TASE ends Jewish year 5782 with fall

23 Sep, 2022 0:02
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed until September 28.

In the final trading session of the Jewish year 5782, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.13%, to 1,922 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,968.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33%, to 398.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 358.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is down 2.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.4740/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.4268/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.3%. Teva fell 4.23%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.46%; ICL fell 0.43%; and Elbit Systems rose 1.52%.

Notable advancers were Nayax, up 3.72%, and Delek Group, up 2.57%. Liveperson fell 5.57%, Menivim fell 4.79%, and Kenon fell 4.44%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed for the Rosh Hashanah holiday, reopening on Wednesday, September 28.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

