Thu: TASE ends negative week on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,587.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50%, to 604.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 372.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.6%. The index is up 5.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 3.2790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.69% higher, at NIS 3.9395/€.

Enlight led trading today, and fell 1.06%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.98%; Nice Systems rose 1.01%; Energix fell 4.86%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.65%.

Prominent advancers today were Teva, up 5.96%, and Gilat Satellite Networks, up 5.67%. Doral Energy fell 6.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2021

