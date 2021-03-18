search
Thu: TASE ends negative week on uptick

18 Mar, 2021 19:24
The main indices rose today,despite falls by the big two banks, with Teva and Gilat the standouts.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,587.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50%, to 604.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 372.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.54 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.6%. The index is up 5.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 3.2790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.69% higher, at NIS 3.9395/€.

Enlight led trading today, and fell 1.06%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.98%; Nice Systems rose 1.01%; Energix fell 4.86%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.65%.

Prominent advancers today were Teva, up 5.96%, and Gilat Satellite Networks, up 5.67%. Doral Energy fell 6.74%.

