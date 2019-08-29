Thu: TASE ends negative week with uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.33%, to 1,559.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,478.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.35%, to 370.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 366.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.1%. The index is up 6.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.521/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.9001/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.50%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.05%; Teva rose 3.49%, with investors encouraged by UBS cutting its estimate of the company's liability in the opioids affair in the US; Discount Bank rose 0.66%; and Nice Systems rose 1.54%.

Other notable advancers today were Electra, which reported good second quarter results and rose 6.40%, and Tower Semiconductor, which rose 6.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019