Thu: TASE ends rocky week ahead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, following strong rises in New York yesterday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10%, to 1,908.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09%, to 1,991.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.61%, to 536.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was flat, at 383.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.53 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3%. The index is up 27.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.93% lower, at NIS 3.1060/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.67 % lower, at NIS 3.5088/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.46%. Nice Systems fell 2.86%; Bank Leumi rose 1.98%; ICL rose 2.40%; and Discount Bank rose 1.87%.

Among today's notable advances were Danya Cebus, up 5.33%, and Tower Semiconductor, up 4.98%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2021.

