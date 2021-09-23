search
Thu: TASE ends short trading week higher

23 Sep, 2021 16:20
Electra and Maytronics led the gains today while Ashtrom Group and Azrieli led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,804.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,866.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.10% to 558.52 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 391.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.156% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.330% higher at NIS 3.750/€.

On the market, Electra Ltd. (TASE:ELTR) rose 4.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.02% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.13% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.37% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.35%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Drilling Limited Partnership (TASE:DEDR.L) rose 3.94% after announcing that it is distributing a dividend of $100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 23, 2021

