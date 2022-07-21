Thu: TASE ends strong week on rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,920.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 1,984.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.64%, to 434.32 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 360.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 2.68 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.2%. The index is down 2.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4550/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5175/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 0.61%. Bank Leumi rose .99%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.41%; Israel Corporation rose 1.51%; and Bezeq rose 1.55%.

Notable advancers today were Liveperson, up 6.09%; Menivim REIT, up 5.64%; Terminal X Online, up 5.51%; and Danel, up 5.16%. Teva fell 2.90%; RADA fell 2.56%; and Maytronics fell 2.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.