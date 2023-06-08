Thu: TASE ends strong week on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,794.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,801.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 358.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 368.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.219% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.286% higher at NIS 4.07/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.76%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.62%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.61% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.21%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.60%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 3.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.