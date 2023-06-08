search
Thu: TASE ends strong week on uptick

8 Jun, 2023 18:21
Teva and ICL led the gains today but Airport City was the biggest decliner on the TA 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,794.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,801.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 358.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 368.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.219% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.286% higher at NIS 4.07/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.76%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.62%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.61% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.21%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.60%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 3.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

