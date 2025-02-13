search
Thu: TASE ends volatile week with strong gains

13 Feb, 2025 19:06
Nova jumped on strong fourth quarter results while ICL and parent company Israel Corp. led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, boosted by the news that hostages would be released on Saturday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.80% to 2,499.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.73% to 2,574.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.21% to 487.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 399.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.65 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4% for the week.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.455% today from Wednesday, at NIS 3.576/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.217% lower at NIS 3.718/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.29%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.85% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.14%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 12.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong fourth quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.57%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.89% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.35%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.46% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.37%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.51% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.63%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

