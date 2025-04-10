search
Thu: TASE ends volatile week with strong gains

10 Apr, 2025 19:14
NICE Systems led the gains today as Shufersal fell. The market will be closed Sunday for the Passover holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.94% to 2,417.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.13% to 2,455.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.08% to 427.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 396.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.469% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.757/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.226% lower at NIS 4.158/€.

The market reopens on Monday after the first day of the Passover holiday.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.31%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.07%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.14% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.47%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.48%.

Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.28% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 10, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

