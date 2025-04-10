Thu: TASE ends volatile week with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.94% to 2,417.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.13% to 2,455.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.08% to 427.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 396.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.469% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.757/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.226% lower at NIS 4.158/€.

The market reopens on Monday after the first day of the Passover holiday.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.31%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.07%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.14% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.47%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.48%.

Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.28% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 1.03%.

