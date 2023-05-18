Thu: TASE ends week flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,825.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,823.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 352.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 368.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.301% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.639/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.458% lower at NIS 3.936/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 5.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the largest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after unveiling its five-year growth plan. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.11% after announcing a new Dutch deal. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.19% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.97%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 8.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the company reported first quarter results. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.62%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.61%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.71% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.77%.

