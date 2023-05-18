search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE ends week flat

18 May, 2023 19:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva rose strongly while the banks gave up some of yesterday's strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,825.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,823.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 352.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 368.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.301% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.639/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.458% lower at NIS 3.936/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 5.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the largest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after unveiling its five-year growth plan. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.11% after announcing a new Dutch deal. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.19% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.97%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 8.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after the company reported first quarter results. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.62%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.61%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.71% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018